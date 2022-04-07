Birthday surprise hits the right note for Rita

A Tipton St John lady pulled out all the stops to arrange a special birthday surprise for her 92-year-old neighbour.

Annie Trimmer knew that Rita Sandell had always wanted to play the organ at Ottery St Mary Parish Church, so she secretly contacted the parish administrator Sue Jeacock to see if this could be organised.

Rita has been playing the organ since the age of 12, and has been the organist at Tipton St John Church for more than 50 years. She had previously told the Ottery assistant organist John Mayberry she would love to try out the church’s instrument, but ‘had never got around to it’.

But on Wednesday, March 30 – the day before Rita’s 92nd birthday - Annie told her she was taking her out for a coffee, and drove her to Ottery Church.

Rita said: “I thought there must be a coffee morning there. But we got in and there was nobody there except a couple of friends, who knew about it, and she suddenly said to me ‘you’re going to play the organ’, and that was it.

“The only thing was, I didn’t have my reading glasses, and I always need them for reading music, so I couldn’t do as much as I’d have liked to have done. I improvised a bit, and I did play two or three hymns.

“It was lovely, it was such a surprise, I had absolutely no idea, she’s very clever, and so thoughtful, it was absolutely wonderful of her to do it - it was the biggest surprise I could have had.”

Afterwards, Rita realised Annie had been planning the birthday treat for a while.

“She knew it was something I’d wanted to do for a long time, and she had asked me all sort of questions about church music and hymns and that sort of thing and I never twigged that she had a reason for it.

“The other thing was that she went to all the trouble to get me there because I don’t walk very well, she drove the car into the churchyard and made sure I got there OK. It was lovely.”