Wild River Otter beaver captured on film by patient photographer

Wild beaver. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mr Taylor Hutchinson was determined to photograph one of the ‘celebrity’ local beavers living on the River Otter, near his home, but knew it would not be easy.

Wild beaver. Picture; Mark Taylor Hutchinson Wild beaver. Picture; Mark Taylor Hutchinson

He said: “As beavers tend to emerge at dusk it can make photography tricky as the dark heads, dark water and low light make for a tricky combination.

“Instead I decided to look out for haul out sites (places where the beavers come ashore). That way there was a better opportunity of seeing the whole animal with some added background contrast.”

He waited quietly for an hour, and a beaver finally emerged from the foliage.

“He/she just started to chew on reeds and even started to doze.

Wild beaver. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Wild beaver. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

“I used a silent shutter so that I didn’t shoot frames like a machine gun which would undoubtedly scare him/her off. I had luckily captured my first wild beaver shot and so close to home too.”