Advanced search

Gallery

Riverside rambles: Alex’s wild walks along the Otter

PUBLISHED: 11:14 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 June 2020

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Photographer Alex Walton shares his wildlife photos captured during walks along the River Otter

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

It’s been a year of ‘firsts’ for me as a photographer, not just because of the new challenges the pandemic has brought, but also the vast array of wildlife I’ve managed to capture on my daily walks along the River Otter.

I have caught on camera for the first time: a goosander and her chicks, otters, a great spotted woodpecker and more.

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

But the ultimate trophy in my photo album has got to be a beaver with its kit, which I spotted feeding in the shallows.

The hardest part of these wild walks has been putting the alarm clock on for 4am in order to head out for sunrise.

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

The benefit of early starts is that is when animals tend to wake and you are most likely to spot these wonders of nature.

I have been lucky enough to observe and photograph a variety of animals for the first time while out walking the banks of the Otter, between my hometown of Ottery St Mary and Otterton.

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Having lived in Ottery for nearly 30 years, I have never properly explored its river course until now.

I wonder what new discoveries I will make on my next riverside ramble.

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Share your own lockdown shots via our photo website: www.iwitness24.co.uk

Check out more of Alex’s photography on his Facebook page and website

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyRiver Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 seasons - Double delight in the 2018/19 campaign

Honiton rugby action

Cricket - but not as we know it - reaction to the idea of 8-a-side

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Will we see any cricket locally this summer?

The ECB 'return to cricket' road map as issued to Devon League cricket clubs. Picture; ARCHANT

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

New scarecrow festival to take place in Sidmouth

Amy Roles and her family enjoyed the East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler
Drive 24