Riverside rambles: Alex’s wild walks along the Otter

River Otter Rambles. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Photographer Alex Walton shares his wildlife photos captured during walks along the River Otter

It’s been a year of ‘firsts’ for me as a photographer, not just because of the new challenges the pandemic has brought, but also the vast array of wildlife I’ve managed to capture on my daily walks along the River Otter.

I have caught on camera for the first time: a goosander and her chicks, otters, a great spotted woodpecker and more.

But the ultimate trophy in my photo album has got to be a beaver with its kit, which I spotted feeding in the shallows.

The hardest part of these wild walks has been putting the alarm clock on for 4am in order to head out for sunrise.

The benefit of early starts is that is when animals tend to wake and you are most likely to spot these wonders of nature.

I have been lucky enough to observe and photograph a variety of animals for the first time while out walking the banks of the Otter, between my hometown of Ottery St Mary and Otterton.

Having lived in Ottery for nearly 30 years, I have never properly explored its river course until now.

I wonder what new discoveries I will make on my next riverside ramble.

