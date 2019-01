Breaking News

Road out of Ottery closed in BOTH directions following serious collision

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A serious collision has closed a road between leading out of Ottery St Mary in both directions.

Emergency services are currently at Chineway Road following the incident, between the A375 (Gittisham) and Yonder Street (Ottery St Mary).

More to follow.