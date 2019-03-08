Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Traffic measures have been announced to help thousands of visitors attend Ottery's famous Tar Barrels.

Roads will be closed in two stages to assist with traffic heading to the town on Tuesday, November 5.

The first of the closures will come into effect from 3.30pm ahead of the start of the junior events at 4pm. From 3.45pm, Jesu Street at the Tip Hill Junction, Yonder Street (Bridgefield) at the Slade Road and Furzebrook junction, Brook Street at the Silver Street junction, Sandhill Street at the Cornhill and Gold Street junction and all the way through New Street on to the Furzebrook junction will be closed.

This closure will also affect New Lane below the Sunnyhill junction, Spring Gardens, Brookdale, Beauvale Close, Chapel Lane, Yonder Close and Batts Lane.

The rest of the town will then be shut off from 5pm and not reopen until 1am on November 6. All closures will be manned and blocked, with access only available to an emergency vehicle.

An event spokesman said: "The task we set ourselves last year as organisers was to see if we could leave the roads open just a little longer for most people to get home from work. We achieved that by closing off specific areas of the town first, then closing the rest later. The plan worked well albeit slightly hampered by the unfortunate incident at the Pine Shop [now Otter Furniture].

"We are so pleased - I'm sure, along with everyone in the town - they are back trading again. Our aim is as always to keep the disruption to a minimum, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause."

Parking costs £10. There is car parking at Strawberry Lane, Finnimore Industrial Estate, Ottery Football Club and a car and coach park at Otter Garden Centre.

The car park at Barrack Road will be closed following heavy rain.

Those returning from work after 5pm are asked to use the event car parks and may ask for a receipt to claim their money back.

Stagecoach and Hatch Green buses will be able to drive to Salston Cross with stops along Strawberry Lane.

Drop-off points will also be in place at Salston Cross and at the Butts Hill junction for taxis only. Any resident needing to leave in an emergency while the event is on will be able to call an emergency contact number that will be released a week before the event.