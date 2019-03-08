Road near Ottery closed both ways following collision between cars and lorry

Archant

A B-road linking Ottery to Woodbury Salterton is closed in both directions this afternoon (June 12) following a collision.

The B3180 is closed between the A3052 in Aylesbeare and Oak Road, in Higher Metcombe.

PCSO Jonathan Sims said: "The road is blocked - please seek an alternative route and avoid the area at this time."

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed no-one had been injured in the collision.

They said: "There is a limited closure as recovery takes place."