Main road through Sidbury to be closed for four weeks

The road will be closed for four weeks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traffic in Sidbury will be disrupted for nearly a month during work in the Cotford Road area to upgrade gas pipes.

Cotford Road will be closed between Cotford Bridge (by the pumping station) and Chelsea Cottage from Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 25, and a diversion will be in place.

The £165,000 upgrade project begins on Monday, February 14, and will continue until the end of November.

Jake Sami of Wales and West Utilities, who are carrying out the work, said: “We know that working on roads like these is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“We’re very aware of the effect that our work can have on communities and commuters, which is why we’re working closely with Devon County Council to agree the best way to get this essential work done while causing the least inconvenience to the community.”

Anyone with questions about the work can contact Wales and West’s customer service team on freephone 0800 912 2999, via Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.