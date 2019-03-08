Robert Crisp art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Artist Robert Crisp with his painting, The Academia bridge, Venice. Picture: Robert Crisp Robert Crisp

An exhibition of new work by the Sidmouth artist Robert Crisp opens at Kennaway House on Friday, October 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

San Michele, Venice, at dusk, by Robert Crisp. Picture: Robert Crisp San Michele, Venice, at dusk, by Robert Crisp. Picture: Robert Crisp

He is a traditional English oil painter who has shown his work at Kennaway House every year since it reopened after refurbishment in 2009, so this is his 10th anniversary exhibition.

He has developed his skills over the years by capturing the architecture of cities including London, Paris, Prague, Bruges and particularly Venice, one of his favourite locations. In his work he strives to capture the atmosphere and the light.

Mr Crisp's work has been displayed in many private and public galleries including the Mall Gallery and the Royal Academy. His work is in private collections in the UK and abroad.

The Kennaway House exhibition comprises new paintings of Venice, as well as scenes closer to home of Dartmoor, Somerset and Sidmouth.

It will run until Sunday, October 27, open daily from 10am until 5pm, and admission is free. Paintings, prints and cards will be for sale.