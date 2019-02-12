Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish Picture: Rockfish

A popular seafood restaurant has announced it is the running to take over the Drill Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rockfish has confirmed it is one of the three bidders for the building, hoping to add to its portfolio of restaurants already in Exmouth, Exeter, Dartmouth, Brixham, Plymouth and Torquay.

The business’s bid has been recommended for selection and will be debated by East Devon District Council’s cabinet next Wednesday (March 6).

A Rockfish spokesman said: “We have submitted an offer for the Drill Hall, it is a wonderful building in the heart of the town.

“We will await to see if we have been successful, we’re sure that East Devon District Council will give all submissions serious consideration to come up with the best result for the people of the town. “We’ve been looking in Sidmouth as we think it would be a great place for Rockfish and add something to the great mix already there for locals and visitors.”

Sidmouth councillor Stuart Hughes says the preferred bid ‘ticks all the boxes’ and was a ‘win win’ for Sidmouth due to the town’s fishing heritage.

He said: “Rockfish is an excellent set up and will be a draw for lots of people and encourage more visitors to Sidmouth.

“The Exmouth site is fabulous and they use sustainably caught fish, local where possible and with the Bagwells local fishmongers they won’t need to look too far.

“If they are sympathetically renovating The Drill Hall, it also gives an opportunity for the fishing heritage of Sidmouth to play a role, it will also fit in nicely with the annual SeaFest event.”

Read More:

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site