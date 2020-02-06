Sidmouth town council chairman welcomes planned autumn opening of Rockfish

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects Archant

The unanimous planning approval of Sidmouth's Rockfish restaurant has been welcomed by the chairman of the town council.

Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow. Picture: Ian Barlow Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow. Picture: Ian Barlow

The owner of the Rockfish chain, Mitch Tonks, hopes to open the Sidmouth branch this autumn, after East Devon District councillors gave the green light to his plans for the old Drill Hall on Tuesday (February 4).

Town council chairman Ian Barlow said: "Getting Rockfish into the derelict Drill Hall is the best outcome for the town we could hope for.

"With the completion of the new bridge due in spring, and now Rockfish finally getting permission to transform the Drill Hall, it will hopefully lift the whole east end of the Esplanade."

Mr Tonks said he was looking forward to opening up in Sidmouth.

Mitch Tonks is looking forward to opening Sidmouth's Rockfish. Picture: Rockfish Seafood Restaurants Mitch Tonks is looking forward to opening Sidmouth's Rockfish. Picture: Rockfish Seafood Restaurants

He said: ""We first thought about Sidmouth after guests visiting in Dartmouth and Exmouth talked about it as a great location.

"It is a really beautiful quintessential English seaside town.

"I've been there and met a lot of lovely, very welcoming, people and the location of the site is just perfect for people wanting to come and eat great local fresh seafood, it's on the coastal path and right by the slipway.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started and making this something the locals feel is theirs to enjoy.

"There is a lot of work to do but we'll be looking to open later in the year, in the autumn."