First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects Archant

A popular seafood restaurant has unveiled a £1million investment project for the Drill Hall in a new planning application.

Rockfish owner Mitch Tonks has submitted formal planning permission to develop the historic seafront building and for a change of use.

The business says if approved it would invest in excess of £1m, creating between 30 and 40 local jobs.

As part of the designs by Grainge Architects, the business says it will retain many of the building's key features and add a building overlooking the sea.

The exterior of the building is designed to looked like a working fishing building to fit in with the nearby neighbouring sailing club, lifeboat station and trawler agents.

The Herald revealed last year the Devon based group were the preferred bidder by the district council to take on the ownership of the building.

Mr Tonks said: "The Drill Hall is a unique site that has been empty for a long time, it has the most unique features that we are looking to retain and enhance as part of our scheme so as we can bring the building back to its former glory.

"Sidmouth is a wonderful seaside town that fits our ethos of fresh fish being eaten by the sea and if our application is successful, we are very much looking forward to making Rockfish Sidmouth a leading seafood destination and a community asset."

Rockfish has restaurants in Dartmouth, Plymouth, Torquay, Exmouth, Plymouth, Weymouth and Exeter.

The restaurant will serve fresh seafood delivered daily from their Brixham premises.

