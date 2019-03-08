Beneficiaries announced for Swimathon 2019

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600 as one of the 2018 swimathon beneficiaries. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Swimmers are once again being recruited to go to great lengths for charity in this year's Swimathon.

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth has announced it will be supporting the Admiral Nurse appeal, Sidmouth Lifeboat and Gateway Homeless Action Group.

Organiser Nigel Sharp is hoping the event will be even stronger than before by encouraging organisations and businesses to take part in the event in October.

Proceeds raised on the day by the teams will be split between the three causes. Last year's event raised £9,300.

Sidmouth Golf Club is entering four teams on the day to raise money for Cancer Research UK on the day.

The swimathon will return to Sidmouth Swimming Pool on Saturday, October 5.

Team captains will be sent entry sheets and sponsorship forms in the coming months and book their time slot.

To sign up, contact Nigel on 07725 894395.