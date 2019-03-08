Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Beneficiaries announced for Swimathon 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:15 11 June 2019

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600 as one of the 2018 swimathon beneficiaries. Picture: Clarissa Place

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600 as one of the 2018 swimathon beneficiaries. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Swimmers are once again being recruited to go to great lengths for charity in this year's Swimathon.

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth has announced it will be supporting the Admiral Nurse appeal, Sidmouth Lifeboat and Gateway Homeless Action Group.

Organiser Nigel Sharp is hoping the event will be even stronger than before by encouraging organisations and businesses to take part in the event in October.

Proceeds raised on the day by the teams will be split between the three causes. Last year's event raised £9,300.

Sidmouth Golf Club is entering four teams on the day to raise money for Cancer Research UK on the day.

The swimathon will return to Sidmouth Swimming Pool on Saturday, October 5.

Team captains will be sent entry sheets and sponsorship forms in the coming months and book their time slot.

To sign up, contact Nigel on 07725 894395.

Most Read

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth Chamber of commerce treasurer dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Ottery take significant step-up the football pyramid

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth Chamber of commerce treasurer dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Ottery take significant step-up the football pyramid

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Cricket Club set to say farewell to a very dear Alan Wardrop

The Sidmouth first team that won the Devon League in 1988. Alan Wardrop is second from the left in the back row. Full line-up (Back row, left to right) Les Hall, Alan Wardrop, John Rhodes, Steve Palfrayman, Tim Draper, Peter Howard, George Maeer. Front row (left to right) Mike Wilcock, Steve Palfrey, Tim Lester, Drummond Johnstone, Roger Smith, Clive Bawden. Picture SIDMOUTH CC

Honiton Netball League latest - Beer Blazers top the early season table

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Beneficiaries announced for Swimathon 2019

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600 as one of the 2018 swimathon beneficiaries. Picture: Clarissa Place

Garden Party at THG launches new exhibition in Honiton

Youngsters took part in the activities at the garden party at the THG. Picture: THG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists