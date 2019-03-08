School gardeners hard work pays off in Sidmouth rotary competition
PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 July 2019
Archant
Young gardeners from across East Devon have been recognised for their efforts in an annual competition.
School children from Sidmouth, Seaton, Otterton, Branscombe and Sidbury primary schools all took part in the Rotary Club of Sidmouth's gardening competition.
The judges faced a tough challenge to determine the winners for all of the categories after visiting the school's gardens.
Organisers Sandy Macfadyen and Nicole Knight said they were impressed by the children's efforts.
A club spokesman said: "Sidmouth, Seaton, Otterton, Branscombe and Sidbury primary schools all took part and prizes were awarded for such things as the largest beetroot, fattest carrot and the most environmentally sustainable garden.
"It was not possible to choose a winner in the latter category as all of the schools performed so well and a certificate was given to each school."
The Rotary Club thanked King's Garden Centre for its support and sponsorship towards the running of the event.
Comments have been disabled on this article.