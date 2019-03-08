School gardeners hard work pays off in Sidmouth rotary competition

All of the schools that took part in the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth Archant

Young gardeners from across East Devon have been recognised for their efforts in an annual competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth Sidmouth Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth

School children from Sidmouth, Seaton, Otterton, Branscombe and Sidbury primary schools all took part in the Rotary Club of Sidmouth's gardening competition.

The judges faced a tough challenge to determine the winners for all of the categories after visiting the school's gardens.

Sidmouth Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth Sidmouth Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth

Organisers Sandy Macfadyen and Nicole Knight said they were impressed by the children's efforts.

A club spokesman said: "Sidmouth, Seaton, Otterton, Branscombe and Sidbury primary schools all took part and prizes were awarded for such things as the largest beetroot, fattest carrot and the most environmentally sustainable garden.

Seaton Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth Seaton Primary School were among the winners at the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth

"It was not possible to choose a winner in the latter category as all of the schools performed so well and a certificate was given to each school."

The Rotary Club thanked King's Garden Centre for its support and sponsorship towards the running of the event.