Generous shoppers boost Rotary fundraising for Ukraine

A collection by the Rotary Clubs of Seaton and Sidmouth resulted in more than £880 being donated to fundraising efforts in support of Ukraine refugees.

Members were at the Tesco supermarket in Seaton on Friday, May 6.

The total amount raised including Gift Aid amounted to £880.62.

To date, the Rotary Club of Sidmouth has now raised more than £9,000 towards Rotary Foundation's global appeal. The money raised will directly support Rotary's work in the countries bordering Ukraine, where refugees are escaping the appalling destruction that is taking place daily in their home country.

Alan Clarke, the President of Rotary Club of Sidmouth said many people who donated told him they just wanted to continue to do their best for the people of Ukraine and were in admiration of their determination to rebuild a new life.

Seaton and Sidmouth Rotary would like to thank Tesco of Seaton for their co-operation in allowing the collection to take place on their premises.