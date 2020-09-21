Advanced search

Round-Britain coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:10 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 21 September 2020

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, has praised the ‘friendly’ people of Sidmouth.

Chris Howard is trekking clockwise around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’, to raise money for Children In Need.

He set off from Norfolk on July 29 and arrived in Sidmouth in the late afternoon of Friday, September 18.

Mr Howard said a ‘very kind lady’ gave him a bed for the night and then walked with him through The Byes in the morning, to make sure he could find his way back to the coast path.

He said: “Sidmouth was lovely and everyone very friendly but I think I probably just arrived too late in the day to really appreciate it all.

“I never have much time to sort of get to know people.”

After Sidmouth, he made his way to Exmouth where he said he ‘loved the great vibe – and what a beach!’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Repainting and repairs of Jacob’s Ladder set to begin

Jacob's Ladder in Sidmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Round-Britain coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Sidmouth

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon.

Latest Salston Manor development plan goes before town councillors

Salston Manor in Ottery. Ref shs 07 19TI 0238. Picture: Terry Ife

Elsom at the double as Sidmouth Warriors edge out St Martins

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Mitchell stars as Otterton complete superb comeback in opening day success

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE