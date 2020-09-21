Round-Britain coastwalker enjoys ‘friendly’ Sidmouth

Chris Howard continuing his walk in East Devon. Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, has praised the ‘friendly’ people of Sidmouth.

Chris Howard is trekking clockwise around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’, to raise money for Children In Need.

He set off from Norfolk on July 29 and arrived in Sidmouth in the late afternoon of Friday, September 18.

Mr Howard said a ‘very kind lady’ gave him a bed for the night and then walked with him through The Byes in the morning, to make sure he could find his way back to the coast path.

He said: “Sidmouth was lovely and everyone very friendly but I think I probably just arrived too late in the day to really appreciate it all.

“I never have much time to sort of get to know people.”

After Sidmouth, he made his way to Exmouth where he said he ‘loved the great vibe – and what a beach!’