Sidmouth fundraisers boost causes across Devon

Heather Hodge and Dr Gill Ryall of Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society present Audrey Harcourt (centre) of Sidmouth Hospiscare with a donation for £250. Picture: Stan Hodge Archant

Quizzes, coffee morning and musical performances have helped raise thousands for charity.

The Lions Club of Sidmouth make a donation of £500 to Dame Hannah Rogers Trust. Picture: Sidmouth Lions Club The Lions Club of Sidmouth make a donation of £500 to Dame Hannah Rogers Trust. Picture: Sidmouth Lions Club

East Devon DayTime Band presented a cheque to Alzheimer's Society Devon & Cornwall for £150 raised at its Easter hymning at Tesco Superstore in Exmouth.

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo joined forces with the Devon Freemasons to help disadvantaged children following a £63,000 donation to Farms for City Children.

Devon County Cricket Club saw a bumper attendance at its charity quiz and souvenir brochure event. With 90 people competing in 15 teams, WBW Solicitors announced the winners. On the night, £400 was raised for Sidmouth Hospiscare, Sid Valley Memory Café and the David Shepherd Cricket Trust. Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society recently held a coffee morning in aid of Sidmouth Hospiscare raising £250. The Lions Club of Sidmouth donated £500 to Ivybridge based charity Dame Hannah Rogers Trust.

Sir Michael Morpurgo and Provincial Grand Master Ian Kingsbury JP giving a grant of £63,000 to his charity Farms For City Children. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire Sir Michael Morpurgo and Provincial Grand Master Ian Kingsbury JP giving a grant of £63,000 to his charity Farms For City Children. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire

East Devon DayTime Band hand over a cheque to Alzheimer's Society Devon & Cornwall for £150. Trevor Heynes of EDTB, with fellow band members, presented the cheque to Claire Frost of Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Paul Bridgman East Devon DayTime Band hand over a cheque to Alzheimer's Society Devon & Cornwall for £150. Trevor Heynes of EDTB, with fellow band members, presented the cheque to Claire Frost of Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Paul Bridgman