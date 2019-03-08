Sidmouth fundraisers boost causes across Devon
PUBLISHED: 17:05 26 May 2019
Archant
Quizzes, coffee morning and musical performances have helped raise thousands for charity.
East Devon DayTime Band presented a cheque to Alzheimer's Society Devon & Cornwall for £150 raised at its Easter hymning at Tesco Superstore in Exmouth.
Author Sir Michael Morpurgo joined forces with the Devon Freemasons to help disadvantaged children following a £63,000 donation to Farms for City Children.
Devon County Cricket Club saw a bumper attendance at its charity quiz and souvenir brochure event. With 90 people competing in 15 teams, WBW Solicitors announced the winners. On the night, £400 was raised for Sidmouth Hospiscare, Sid Valley Memory Café and the David Shepherd Cricket Trust. Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society recently held a coffee morning in aid of Sidmouth Hospiscare raising £250. The Lions Club of Sidmouth donated £500 to Ivybridge based charity Dame Hannah Rogers Trust.
Comments have been disabled on this article.