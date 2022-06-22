News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Gig club celebrates summer solstice at sea

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:06 AM June 22, 2022
Updated: 9:27 AM June 22, 2022
One of the rowers watching the sun rise over Branscombe Cliffs

One of the rowers watching the sun rise over Branscombe Cliffs - Credit: Jeremy Cloke

Members of Sidmouth Gig Club marked the summer solstice by rowing out to sea to greet the sunrise. 

On Tuesday, June 21, they set out at 4am in their two racing gigs: the Keith Owen, rowed by Steve Coles, Linda Wheate, Dave Timms, John Fox, Ella and Bernard Patterson and coxed by Jeremy Cloke; and the Little Picket, the club’s newest racing gig, rowed by Heather Bewick, Phil Stanbury, Julia Pitts, Lynne Rattue, Edith Fotherington and Barry Morton, and coxed by Julie Turner.  

The rowers raise their oars in respect as the sun rises on summer solstice day

The rowers raise their oars in respect as the sun rises on summer solstice day - Credit: Linda Wheate

Jeremy Cloke said: “In contrast to previous years, the heavens were beautifully clear and the two crews raised oars in a mark of awe and respect as the solstice sun rose spectacularly over the Branscombe cliffs. 

"This was one of a number of social rowing events which the gig club organises as distinct from competitive regattas. Recent plans have seen a Breakfast at Beer row, rowing to a barbecue at Budleigh, trips to Scotland and a planned rowing trip to the Lake District.” 

