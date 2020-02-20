Queen of Spain supports The Donkey Sanctuary's work to combat global skin trade

Valentina Riva, Advocacy Manager,The Donkey Sanctuary, Jonathan Collier, Brooke, Her Majesty, Queen Sofia, Carine Bambara, Brooke. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary The Donkey Sanctuary

Queen Sofia of Spain has offered to add her voice to the campaign against the global trade in donkey skins.

Representatives of The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth and the equine charity The Brooke met the Queen in Madrid to talk about their work.

In China there is huge demand for donkey skins for a traditional Chinese medicine made from donkey-derived gelatin.

China needs around 4.8 million hides per year for its production, so traders, mainly in Africa, Asia and South America, are exporting additional skins to China.

There are fears that donkeys in Kenya could be wiped out by 2023 if the slaughter - coupled with slow population growth - continues.

The Donkey Sanctuary has been meeting Chinese industry leaders and government bodies to call for a move towards more sustainable sources such as artificially grown donkey-derived collagen.

Queen Sofia was already aware of the donkey skin trade, and reportedly told the delegates she would like to facilitate collaboration among organisations working on the issue and add her voice to the global cause.