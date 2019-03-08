Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Formal complaints to the Royal Devon and Exeter Trust on the rise

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2019

Doctor

Doctor

(c) Stockbyte

Hundreds of written complaints were made to the Royal Devon and Exeter Trust last year.

The Society for Acute Medicine says rising numbers of complaints across the NHS are unsurprising, warning that staff are ‘stretched across all sectors’.

The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust received 311 written complaints from patients and their families in 2018, according to the latest NHS data. That’s an increase of 5 per cent on the previous year, when 295 complaints were made.

Nearly a quarter of complaints raised issues about inadequate communication from hospital staff, and a further 18 per cent concerned medical treatments received in hospital.

At the Royal Devon and Exeter Trust, staff resolved 314 formal complaints last year, including some from previous years.

In 16 per cent of cases, evidence was found to support the complaint and an admission was made by the trust, and 39 per cent were recorded as partially upheld. The remainder were deemed to be unsubstantiated, frivolous or vexatious.

Trusts with limited funding can find themselves unable to resolve complaints, according to the Society for Acute Medicine.

The society’s president, Dr Nick Scriven, said: “You feel for staff under incredible pressure, doing their best but knowing it won’t please everyone.

“However, it is vital trusts engage openly with and seek to learn from the complaints process itself, and take appropriate action on complaints that are upheld.”

Patients’ rights group Healthwatch said its members complain because they want to improve quality of care in the future.

Policy head Jacob Lant said: “Rather than just counting the number of complaints, what people want to see is what the NHS has changed as a result.

“This is the best way to build confidence in the complaints process, and show the public that the NHS is always willing to learn.”

Acute trusts across England recorded 76,500 complaints last year, up from 57,000 in 2015.

NHS Improvement said this rise is in part because of improvements to the complaints process.

A Trust spokesperson said: “We greatly value patient feedback and our strong governance process ensures we investigate and learn from genuine complaints and concerns, making improvements to our services where things have gone wrong.

“There are more than 800,000 interactions with patients a year at the RD&E and while the vast majority of patients are happy with the care and service they receive, it is important we listen to and learn from the people we serve to help us continue delivering safe, high-quality services.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Through The Shop Window: Family wedding leads to set up of booming wedding company

Stef Churchill- Matthews and Tracy Kensdale of Keeping it Vintage. Ref shs 11 19TI 0752. Picture: Terry Ife

Thousands sign Article 50 petition

A screen shot of the map breaking down the number of people that have signed the petition.

Sidmothian Peter Ford “lived life to the full”

Peter Ford with his wife Una on their wedding day

Huge funding boost for help across the district as Ottery eyes dementia-friendly status

Ottery Help Scheme's logo. Picture: Ottery Help Scheme

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Through The Shop Window: Family wedding leads to set up of booming wedding company

Stef Churchill- Matthews and Tracy Kensdale of Keeping it Vintage. Ref shs 11 19TI 0752. Picture: Terry Ife

Thousands sign Article 50 petition

A screen shot of the map breaking down the number of people that have signed the petition.

Sidmothian Peter Ford “lived life to the full”

Peter Ford with his wife Una on their wedding day

Huge funding boost for help across the district as Ottery eyes dementia-friendly status

Ottery Help Scheme's logo. Picture: Ottery Help Scheme

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Good Evans! Joel nets sensational goal as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are edged out in derby game

Brexit will not be cancelled, says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Hate crime suspects escaping justice in Devon and Cornwall, figures show

The National Police Chiefs' Council said that while any rise in hate crime was concerning, the latest figures also reflected success in improving the reporting of such offences. Picture: Radar

Formal complaints to the Royal Devon and Exeter Trust on the rise

Doctor

Thrilling trio perform in concert in Seaton

Castalian at The Gateway, Seaton. Picture: Annette Bentley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists