Kennaway House hosts exhibition of dresses worn by Royalty

Sidmouth’s former Royal dressmaker, Norma Hoare, may see some the gowns she made on display at Kennaway House this month.

A private collection that belonged to the Queen’s former dress designer, the late Sir Norman Hartnell, will be on show there from Friday, July 15 until Friday 22.

The exhibition, called By Royal Appointment, includes dresses, drawings and other memorabilia from Sir Norman’s years as the Queen's couturier.

Mrs Hoare worked for Sir Norman when she was a young girl, and made some beautiful dresses for the Queen, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Princess Alexandra.

Norma, third from the left, with the team that made Princess Margaret’s wedding dress - Credit: Norma Hoare

But she doesn’t know yet whether those creations found their way into Sir Norman’s collection, which is now owned by his goddaughter Claire Williams, the Devon secretary of the Armed Forces charity SSAFA.

The proceeds from sales of tickets to the exhibition will go to SSAFA, and there will be an exclusive viewing and a talk by Claire on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, for the price of £10.

Claire has fond memories of Sir Norman: “I was very lucky and privileged to have had him in my life, and adored him. He designed a dress for me every Christmas, with a doll to match, and many other clothes for me over the years. He was an amazing man and a very talented designer who had his own style and started haute couture in this Country. Looking at his beautiful dresses, many are timeless and could still be worn today".

Norman Hartnell left Cambridge University in 1922 and became a highly regarded fashion designer, receiving commissions from the Royal family and leading film stars. In 1947, when the young Princess Elizabeth got married, it was he who created her wedding dress. When Princess Margaret got married in 1960, Norma Hoare was among the team of seamstresses who made her dress.

Norma Hoare at a Buckingham Palace garden party, with Princess Alexandra - Credit: Marian Wale

Mrs Hoare attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in May where she showed Princess Alexandra her scrapbook of pictures and press cuttings from her days working with Sir Norman. She is hoping to attend Claire Williams’ talk at Kennaway House next week – and perhaps to see once again some of the dresses she made more than 60 years ago.