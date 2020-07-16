‘Royal’ foal Sweet Pea flourishing at The Donkey Sanctuary
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 July 2020
Simon Horn
A young foal, officially named by the Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to The Donkey Sanctuary last July, is now one year old.and ‘the darling of the herd’, according to grooms.
The Duchess named the young donkey Sweet Pea when she visited on July 17 last year as part of the sanctuary’s 50th anniversary commemorations.
A year on from that visit, which fell on the Duchess’s own birthday, the sanctuary has released photos of Sweet Pea and her young donkey friend Sam.
Sam was orphaned at birth but bonded quickly with Sweet Pea when the two donkeys were introduced in June this year.
One of Sweet Pea’s grooms, Lisa Coles, said: “It was so sweet because never having been in such close proximity to other donkeys before, the usually confident Sweet Pea became slightly coy around Sam, peeping out from behind her mum to check him out.”
The Donkey Sanctuary remains closed to visitors because of the coronavirus, since its layout makes it difficult to control visitor movements and maintain social distancing.
A spokesman said the situation is being monitored.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.