Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery student top of the class to win geography award

PUBLISHED: 17:01 13 June 2019

Kings School student Michael Penstone with his Geographical Award. Ref sho 24 19TI 6550. Picture: terry Ife

Kings School student Michael Penstone with his Geographical Award. Ref sho 24 19TI 6550. Picture: terry Ife

Archant

A talented young geographer has received a national award after being among the top achievers in the country.

Kings School student Michael Penstone with his Geographical Award. Ref sho 24 19TI 6546. Picture: terry IfeKings School student Michael Penstone with his Geographical Award. Ref sho 24 19TI 6546. Picture: terry Ife

Michael Penstone, from The King's School, has been recognised by Royal Geographical Society and Institute of British Geographers in its annual Excellence Awards.

Hard working pupils who achieve the highest marks in the GCSE, IGCSE, A Level, Pre-U and International Baccalaureate geography examinations each year each receive a voucher and certificate from the society.

Michael was studying in the sixth form centre when he was told he had won the award.

He is currently studying for his A-levels and is hoping to study computer science at university.

The 16-year-old, who also runs the school's coding club and tech team, said: I was very excited. I was surprised as I thought I struggled with the second exam. I'd like to thank the geography department, my teacher has been fantastic and very supportive. If I submitted 10 essays to her she would mark them all overnight. It's a very good department and their track record is great.

"The school as a whole has fantastic teaching staff. The teachers are always supportive and anyone can work hard and do really well. Everyone can be successful in their own way."

Head teacher Rob Gammon said he was delighted that the year 12 student had achieved the award.

Mr Gammon added: He is a phenomenal student who is incredibly diligent and hardworking. This award reflects his efforts as well as the superb teaching that students receive at The King's School. To have two students receive this award in the last three years is a huge accolade to the professionalism and quality of the geography department at the school."

Steve Brace, head of education and outdoor learning for the Royal Geographical Society, said: "Today's young people have a keen interest in many key geographical issues, including climate change, and studying geography helps them to better understand the world's people, places and environments, and how they are changing. The Society is delighted to recognise the outstanding success of these students. Our awards reflect their hard work, the support of their geography teachers, and the students' curiosity about their world, which we hope they will carry with them into the future."

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery to face Plymouth Argyle Development team as next season’s opponents are revealed

Action from the Ottery St Mary versus Otterton Macron League Division Three match.

Sidmouth Running Club launches inaugural junior group The First

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Griffiths scores fine ton as Ottery are well beaten in derby clash

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Three half centuries and a Padget ‘three-fer’ as Sidbury march on

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth pair Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler all set for Friday night action at Ottery St Mary

Bowls.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists