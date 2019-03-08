Ottery student top of the class to win geography award

Kings School student Michael Penstone with his Geographical Award. Ref sho 24 19TI 6550. Picture: terry Ife Archant

A talented young geographer has received a national award after being among the top achievers in the country.

Michael Penstone, from The King's School, has been recognised by Royal Geographical Society and Institute of British Geographers in its annual Excellence Awards.

Hard working pupils who achieve the highest marks in the GCSE, IGCSE, A Level, Pre-U and International Baccalaureate geography examinations each year each receive a voucher and certificate from the society.

Michael was studying in the sixth form centre when he was told he had won the award.

He is currently studying for his A-levels and is hoping to study computer science at university.

The 16-year-old, who also runs the school's coding club and tech team, said: I was very excited. I was surprised as I thought I struggled with the second exam. I'd like to thank the geography department, my teacher has been fantastic and very supportive. If I submitted 10 essays to her she would mark them all overnight. It's a very good department and their track record is great.

"The school as a whole has fantastic teaching staff. The teachers are always supportive and anyone can work hard and do really well. Everyone can be successful in their own way."

Head teacher Rob Gammon said he was delighted that the year 12 student had achieved the award.

Mr Gammon added: He is a phenomenal student who is incredibly diligent and hardworking. This award reflects his efforts as well as the superb teaching that students receive at The King's School. To have two students receive this award in the last three years is a huge accolade to the professionalism and quality of the geography department at the school."

Steve Brace, head of education and outdoor learning for the Royal Geographical Society, said: "Today's young people have a keen interest in many key geographical issues, including climate change, and studying geography helps them to better understand the world's people, places and environments, and how they are changing. The Society is delighted to recognise the outstanding success of these students. Our awards reflect their hard work, the support of their geography teachers, and the students' curiosity about their world, which we hope they will carry with them into the future."