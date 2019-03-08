Advanced search

Ottery pupils celebrate with annual dance tradition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 July 2019

King Jacob and Queen Ella along with Lady Evelyn and Lord Finley are among the royal party for Ottery Primary School's celebration of dance. Picture: Clarissa Place

King Jacob and Queen Ella along with Lady Evelyn and Lord Finley are among the royal party for Ottery Primary School's celebration of dance. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Ottery pupils pulled on their dancing shoes to perform for proud parents at the primary school's annual celebration of dance.

The tradition got under way on Friday, June 28, with a rendition of the Ottery song followed by the parade and coronation of the royal  party.

King Jacob and Queen Ella were joined by royal courtiers Lady Evelyn and Lord Finley in the royal tent.

The royal party said they felt 'happy and proud' to have been voted King and Queen by their fellow pupils.

Linda North returned as a special guest for the event which saw performances from every year group.

The day finished with a performance by the whole school before they tucked into a picnic.

Headteacher Mark Gilronan said: "The children have been practicing hard and I am always impressed with the skills, abilities and enthusiasm they demonstrate."

The school thanked the PTA for selling ice-creams.

