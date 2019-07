Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill.

A busy East Devon road is partially blocked by granite and rubble.

Heavy traffic is building both ways at Four Elms Hill due to 'shed loads' of rubble blocking the route between Higher Way and Back Lane.

The incident happened around 8am on Monday, July 15.

More to follow.