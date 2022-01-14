'Traditional panto with a twist' by Ottery Community Theatre

Ottery Community Theatre’s production of Rumpelstiltskin opens at The Institute on Wednesday, January 26 and runs until Saturday 29.

The script was written by Jill Machin, who said: “Our Rumpelstiltskin pantomime is based on the traditional fairytale - but don’t worry if you don’t know the story, as our re-telling of it has a number of original twists.

“What isn’t original, though, are all the features you love in a local family pantomime: the community song (make sure your side sings the loudest); the jokes (will you laugh or groan?); and the sure-fire knowledge that good will triumph in the end (or will it?)”

“Staging a pantomime involves a surprising amount of work and we are incredibly lucky to have the support of a lot of people who help in so many different ways. In particular, we would like to thank Faithful + Gould, The Institute, URC, Curious Otter, Stage Engage and Knightstone Manor.”

The weekday performances are at 7.30pm, and the Saturday shows are at at 12 noon and 5pm. Tickets are on sale from The Curious Otter, priced at £7 for adults and £5 for under 18s. There is a special offer of one free ticket with every ten purchased. To take advantage of this offer, or if you would prefer to buy your tickets by phone, contact Carol on 07933 705290.