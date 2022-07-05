Running club donates to local refugee support fund

Brenda Perratt, right, hands the £250 to Teresa Loynd, with members of Sidmouth Running Club looking on - Credit: Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth Running Club has presented £250 to Teresa Loynd of Woolbrook News to support her work for Ukrainian refugees in the town.

The money was part of the £2,500 raised by the JP’s Exe to Axe Run, which took place in April this year. The annual event is named in memory of John Perratt, founding member and long-term treasurer of Sidmouth Running Club, who organised the run for many years.

The money was handed over to Teresa by John’s wife Brenda Perratt on Thursday, June 30.

Brenda Perratt with the money being donated to Ukrainian refugees in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Running Club

Alexa Baker from the club said: “Teresa is doing a fantastic job locally, making the community aware of useful donations needed, eg clothes, bikes and school uniform, and by providing a networking hub.”

The club donated £2,200 to the Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal, including £100 donated by the club auditor Jeanina Puckey. A further £100 was donated to the RNLI on behalf of Axe Yacht Club for the use of their club house on race day.