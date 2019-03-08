Advanced search

Russian musicians join Isca Ensemble for summer concert

PUBLISHED: 17:45 10 May 2019

Luka Okros. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Russian pianist will perform with the Isca Ensemble, and will also give a special recital the following day

The popular Isca Ensemble returns to Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, June 8 to present a spectacular summer concert.

An invitation by the orchestra to Sergei Emelyanov, the renowned concertmeister of the Tatarstan Symphony Orchestra in Russia, to come to the UK has been accepted.

Sergei will be spending time supporting the orchestra at rehearsals and will lead it on June 8. The brilliant pianist Luka Okros from Georgia will also be making a welcome return to Sidmouth to play Mozart's Piano Concerto No 21. Luka received a fantastic ovation last year when he performed Rachmaninov's Second Piano Concerto with the Ensemble. He will shortly be returning to the UK from his many engagements abroad including a recital at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

The concert programme commences with the sparkling 'Carnival Overture' by Antonin Dvořák. The main work is the majestic Symphony No 4 by Tchaikovsky. The famous powerful fate motif introduction by the horns is the seed of this dramatic masterpiece. "This is Fate, that inexorable force that prevents our aspirations to happiness from reaching their goal...". That is how Tchaikovsky described the implacable opening bars of this symphony which was composed during one of the most turbulent periods in his life, a time when the power of Fate must have been paramount in his mind. It is a stunningly powerful composition. Concert goers should be really looking forward to this concert.

Tickets are available in advance at www.iscaensemble.org.uk, www.ticketsource.co.uk and at Paragon Books, Sidmouth tel 01395 514516 or at the door from 6.40pm. The performance starts at 7.30pm.

On Sunday June 9, Luka Okros will also be giving a special piano recital in the Parish Church at 3pm. A wonderful programme of Haydn and Chopin concludes with the famous Sonata in B minor by Liszt which is considered to be his greatest large-scale piano work. Complimentary tickets (limited number remaining) may be obtained by sending an email request to Roger Hendy roghendy@mail.com. There are no other ticket outlets for this recital. Retiring collections will be for Hospiscare.

ROGER HENDY

