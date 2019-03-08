New assistant manager at Ottery business

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 October 2019

Rusty Pig owner Robin Rea with the restaurant's new assistant manager Sarah Davidson. Picture: Sue Cade

Archant

A popular Ottery restaurant has added to its team through the appointment of a new assistant manager.

Sarah Davidson has joined the Rusty Pig team, saying if she was not a strict vegetarian she would eat at the award-winning eatery.

The Exeter University student applied after meeting friends at the Yonder Street business for a drink and chatting to front-of-house manager Agata Domareckacka.

The assistant manager has recently finished her degree in anthropology and as part of her job she will be involved with the restaurant's day to day running and event management.

Miss Davidson said: "I was impressed by the ethics and cool ambiance of the restaurant and thought it would be a great opportunity.

"My mother is a cook and I've always been interested in food. And although I don't eat meat, if I did, I would eat it the Rusty Pig way. I love that the restaurant uses only local produce sourced from small suppliers."

Owner Robin Rea said: "Rusty Pig has had a bumper year of catering for weddings so Sarah has been a welcome addition to the team.

"She's genuinely engaged with what we're achieving in terms of ethics and promoting local produce."

