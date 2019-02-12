Rusty Pig to offer discount for emergency services

Rusty Pig owner and head chef, Robin Rea Archant

The Rusty Pig in Ottery St Mary will cut prices for the NHS and emergency services as a way of saying thank you.

The pub on Yonder Street will offer a ten percent discount throughout March to nurses, paramedics, doctors and all those working in the NHS alongside the fire and police service.

Owner Robin Rea said everyone knows the strain the services are under with cuts to budgets and the pub’s discount was their way of saying thanks for looking after Ottery’s residents.

The offer is available on the lunch service between 12 and 2pm from Tuesday to Sunday and an appropriate ID will be needed.

Last September, the award-winning pub welcomed Rob Tanner to join head chef Mark Russell in the kitchen and in 2017 was selected as the ‘Best of the Best’ at the Devon Street Food Awards.

At the start of the year, the Rusty Pig showcased the art of Sidmouth native Sam Eyre and his ‘CRTL-ART-DEL’ exhibition.