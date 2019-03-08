Ottery restaurant serves up gold at Taste of the West

Robin Rea, owner of the Rusty Pig, celebrates winning gold in the restaurant category at Taste of the West. Picture: Matt Austin Matt Austin

A popular Ottery restaurant is toasting more success after claiming gold at Taste of the West.

The Rusty Pig, in Yonder Street, was awarded gold in the latest round of the competition in the restaurant category.

Taste of the West receives hundreds of food and drink entries from producers across the South West and awards prizes ranging from highly commended to the coveted gold.

Robin Rea, the eatery's founder and chef, was at Sidmouth Folk Festival when he received the news.

He said: "We were quite a late entry into this year's awards schedule, and the whole team is thrilled that we have been judged worthy of a gold.

"When the news came through, I was at the folk festival in Sidmouth where Rusty Pig was the main caterer on the Ham for the first time. I just had to enjoy a glass of Rusty Pig fizz to celebrate."