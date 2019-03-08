Major budget airline reveals plans to run flights from Exeter airport to Spain

Ryanair to fly from Exeter Airport. Picture: Google Maps/Dylan Agbagni - Wikimedia Commons Picture: Google Maps/Dylan Agbagni - Wikimedia Commons

A major budget airline has revealed plans to run summer services to Spain from Exeter.

Ryanair launched its UK Summer 2020 schedule on Tuesday, October 1 with 14 new routes.

Among the summer services to be introduced was two Ryan Air flights a week from Exeter Airport to Alicante.

Ryanair now runs flights from Exeter to Alicante and Malaga in Spain, Naples in Italy and Malta.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair is delighted to bring the lowest emissions and fares to the UK with our Summer 2020 schedule, with 14 new routes at our UK airports, and more than 500 routes in total, which will deliver 46.3 million customers p.a. and support 35,000 jobs at our 21 UK airports.

"UK customers and visitors can now book low fare seats on more than 500 routes as far out as October 2020. To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £14.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which are available for booking until midnight Thursday (October 3)."

Visit ryanair.com for more information.