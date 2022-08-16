'Leave our banners alone!'

Banners and posters promoting events in Sidmouth are being targeted by a saboteur, according to the Sidmouth Society of Artists.

Their chairman Roger Marks told the Herald three large banners promoting the society's annual exhibition in July - each costing £270 - were cut down from the railings on the Esplanade and stolen.

Another banner, advertising an exhibition at Kennaway House, was removed from the railings in front of the building, and a sign promoting a Craft Fair also disappeared.

Mr Marks said a member of the society had seen a man cutting the fixing cables of one of their banners. He said the police have not been informed – yet – but if the vandalism does not stop, the police will be given the man’s description.

He has also asked members of the public to look out for anyone tampering with advertisements for local events.

He said the saboteur’s motives are unclear, but their actions ‘point to an individual with an agenda to remove advertising from Sidmouth's prominent facades, even though they were authorised by the council in the normal democratic process.'.