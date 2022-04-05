SADS announce their next play and auditions for their autumn production

The cast of Last Tango in Whitby by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society - Credit: Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society

Two forthcoming productions have been announced by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society (SADS) as it celebrates its centenary year.

In May, at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, the group will stage Last Tango in Whitby, a comedy by Mike Harding about a group of friends who love dancing and who go on holiday together to the seaside town.

Julie Salmon plays recently widowed Pat who is determined to have some fun on her holiday, and falls in love with Phil, the entertainer at their hotel, played by Ian Harbour. Gillian Coley plays Pat’s kind-hearted and innocent friend Jessie.

Liz Hammond from SADS said: “Last Tango in Whitby is full of fun, music and dancing - a wonderful cast, a great night's entertainment - come and help us to celebrate the start of our wonderful year.

“We are very proud to be celebrating our centenary year at Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society. All the memories of our wonderful years performing here in Sidmouth, the plays and pantomimes, will be on display from our archives at each of our productions this year at the theatre."

Last Tango in Whitby runs from Tuesday, May 10 until Saturday 14, with a Saturday matinee.

Meanwhile, SADS have announced open auditions for their October production, Daisy Pulls It Off, by Denise Deegan.

They last performed the play in 1992 when it was directed by Angela Davies. This time it will be directed by Tanya Rees, leader of the under-18 section and a drama teacher at The Woodroffe School, Lyme Regis.

Set in 1927, the play tells the story of Daisy Meredith, who wins a scholarship to a snobbish girls' boarding school. She has to learn how to overcome the prejudices of some of the other girls, as well as searching for the missing treasure that could save the fortunes of the exclusive Grangewood School for Young Ladies.

Open auditions will be held on Wednesday, April 20 and Friday 22 from 7pm start at the SADS rehearsal hall. Prior to the auditions there will a read-through at 7pm on Wednesday, April 13.

There are a range of parts for girls who look as if they could be in years 8, 10 and 13, as well as male and female adult roles.

Anyone who would like to know more can contact Tanya Rees on 07785 586524.