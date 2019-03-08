Rocking Robin! SADs announces 2019 pantomime

Find out how you can get ticket's to one of Christmas's most anticipated shows.

Theatre audiences will head to Sherwood Forest this Christmas for Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society (SAD) announces its annual pantomime.

Tickets go on sale for SADs production of Robin Hood and his Merry Men on Monday, September 9.

Last year the group delighted crowds with their seafaring efforts in Treasure Island, featuring many familiar faces.

Rehearsals are underway for this year's show which will follow folklore's favourite outlaw and his friends as they try to outwit the Sheriff of Nottingham.

All of the traditional pantomime elements are expected from 'it's behind you', music and mayhem for all the family.

The script has been written by Limelight Scripts and will be directed by Joan Heard.

Robin Hood and His Merry Men will be performed at the Manor Pavilion from December 28 to January 4.

Tickets are available at the Manor Pavilion website or by calling the box office on 01395 514413.