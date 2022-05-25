News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sainsbury's alters planned car park signs after 'customers only' concerns

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2022
Updated: 9:31 AM May 25, 2022
Cameras and new signs could be installed at the Sainsbury's car park

Sainsbury's is introducing camera-monitored parking at its Ottery supermarket - Credit: Google/EDDC

Sainsbury’s has changed the wording of new signs planned for its Ottery St Mary car park implying that only its own customers would be allowed to use it. 

Ottery Town Council had expressed anger over the notices stating ‘2 hours free parking for Sainsbury’s customers’. The supermarket’s original planning permission included an agreement that town centre shoppers could also use the car park, as there is so little parking in the nearby streets. 

The original version of the sign

The original version of the sign - Credit: Sainsburys

There was also concern that the two-hour maximum stay would be enforced in the evenings, when residents attending meetings or social events often park for longer. 

On Tuesday, May 24 an amended image of the car park sign’s design was added to Sainsbury’s planning application documents on East Devon District Council’s website. The words ‘for Sainsbury’s customers’ have been removed. 

The new version of the sign now included in the planning application

The new version of the sign now included in the planning application - Credit: Sainsbury's

The chair of Ottery Town Council’s planning committee, Cllr Richard Copus, welcomed the alteration and said: “We trust that evening parking will still be permitted – there is nothing in the planning application saying it won’t be.” 

Ottery St Mary News

