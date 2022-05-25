Sainsbury's alters planned car park signs after 'customers only' concerns

Sainsbury’s has changed the wording of new signs planned for its Ottery St Mary car park implying that only its own customers would be allowed to use it.

Ottery Town Council had expressed anger over the notices stating ‘2 hours free parking for Sainsbury’s customers’. The supermarket’s original planning permission included an agreement that town centre shoppers could also use the car park, as there is so little parking in the nearby streets.

The original version of the sign - Credit: Sainsburys

There was also concern that the two-hour maximum stay would be enforced in the evenings, when residents attending meetings or social events often park for longer.

On Tuesday, May 24 an amended image of the car park sign’s design was added to Sainsbury’s planning application documents on East Devon District Council’s website. The words ‘for Sainsbury’s customers’ have been removed.

The new version of the sign now included in the planning application - Credit: Sainsbury's

The chair of Ottery Town Council’s planning committee, Cllr Richard Copus, welcomed the alteration and said: “We trust that evening parking will still be permitted – there is nothing in the planning application saying it won’t be.”