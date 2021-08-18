Published: 5:30 PM August 18, 2021

Getting ready for this year's Salcombe Regis Country Fair are Rob Speers, left, with Mike and Annette Newman. Normally held on the last Thursday in May, this years event will be on the 26th August, starting at 2.00pm. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One of the area’s biggest charity fund raising events returns on Thursday, August 26.

The Salcombe Regis Country Fair – normally held in May and of course cancelled in 2020 following the Covid outbreak – is back with a bang as the entire village is taken over with entertainment for all, and stalls selling everything from tools to books, plants to preserves, and cakes to puzzles.

Visitors to the fair are reminded to bring plenty of cash and/or a cheque book, as there are no facilities to take credit card payments at the event. Charities being supported in 2021 will be Sid Valley Admiral Nurse Appeal, Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, Sidmouth Hospice at Home (formerly Sidmouth Hospiscare), Parkinson’s UK East Devon branch and Sidmouth Living with Cancer.

As with previous years, a minibus service will be in operation to ferry visitors in and out of the village, with plenty of parking at the recreation field beside the Scout hut.

In previous years the event has attracted over 2000 visitors, and the organisers are hoping for a busy but Covid safe event, hand sanitisers will be available and everyone is asked to respect the “Hands, Space, Face” guidance from the Government.