News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Village gears up for welcome return of country fair

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 5:30 PM August 18, 2021   
Getting ready for this year's Salcombe Regis Country Fair are L) Rob Speers with Mike and Annette Ne

Getting ready for this year's Salcombe Regis Country Fair are Rob Speers, left, with Mike and Annette Newman. Normally held on the last Thursday in May, this years event will be on the 26th August, starting at 2.00pm. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One of the area’s biggest charity fund raising events returns on Thursday, August 26.

The Salcombe Regis Country Fair – normally held in May and of course cancelled in 2020 following the Covid outbreak – is back with a bang as the entire village is taken over with entertainment for all, and stalls selling everything from tools to books, plants to preserves, and cakes to puzzles.

Visitors to the fair are reminded to bring plenty of cash and/or  a cheque book, as there are no facilities to take credit card payments at the event. Charities being supported in 2021 will be Sid Valley Admiral Nurse Appeal, Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, Sidmouth Hospice at Home (formerly Sidmouth Hospiscare), Parkinson’s UK East Devon branch and Sidmouth Living with Cancer.

As with previous years, a minibus service will be in operation to ferry visitors in and out of the village, with plenty of parking at the recreation field beside the Scout hut.

In previous years the event has attracted over 2000 visitors, and the organisers are hoping for a busy but Covid safe event, hand sanitisers will be available and everyone is asked to respect the “Hands, Space, Face” guidance from the Government.

Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bear cubs at Escot

Behind the Scenes with the Bears at Wildwood Escot

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Young festival supporters say hello to morris dancers

Folk Festival organisers applaud volunteers and supporters

Jackie Butler - SFF Press Office

Logo Icon
Granny's Attic at the Blackmore Gardens

Folk festival in review: Granny's Attic returns

Delia Pemberton

Logo Icon
Events like Sidmouth Folk Week are helping the property industry to make a return on property investments

Opinion

Tourism spike is providing return on investment in holiday properties

Scott Gray

Author Picture Icon