Couple continues humanitarian work in Uganda

The Sid Valley community help buy three laptops to our staff. On the left is Pastor Charles, in the middle is alfred, our assistant bookkeeper (and former Agape Orphan) and on the right is Geoffrey our Ugandan CEO. Picture: Duncan Watt Archant

A couple who have been travelling to Uganda for nearly two decades to carry out humanitarian work has thanked the Sid Valley community for its continuous support.

The couple made a delivery of aid to the Gulu Referral Hospital which is one of the main hospitals serving northern Uganda.Picture: Duncan Watt The couple made a delivery of aid to the Gulu Referral Hospital which is one of the main hospitals serving northern Uganda.Picture: Duncan Watt

Duncan and Rosalind Watt, from Salcombe Regis, recently returned from their 32nd visit to the country as part of their work with the East African Missionary Society (TEAMS).

The couple are trustees and have set up a centre and a number of programmes supporting welfare and education within the Gulu community.

On each trip, they take much-needed items to hand out in remote areas, the hospital or prisons, which have been donated or knitted by people living in the Sid Valley.

For this trip, the community came to the couple's aid to fund new laptop computers for its centre after it did not have the funds for new ones. The donations covered the cost of several additional second hand laptops.

The charity loaned Winifred a sewing machine to help her start her business. JB, our sewings School head and Alfred who not only is our assistant bookkeeper, but also heads the Agape Orphan programme. Picture: Duncan Watt The charity loaned Winifred a sewing machine to help her start her business. JB, our sewings School head and Alfred who not only is our assistant bookkeeper, but also heads the Agape Orphan programme. Picture: Duncan Watt

Mr Watt said: "It is both rewarding and challenging."

The couple said trustees have made decisions to close its London office last year to reduce costs.

The September trip was one of the couple's shortest missions, but was packed with visits including to the women's prison to donate bras and underwear.

Mrs Watt said: "We have been going so long they allowed me to now see the individual prisoners so we can fit the bras, which is a major improvement.

"There were 14 children in as well we went back again and took clothes for the children which is really rewarding and its exciting to be able to do that.

"We can go in and do talks as well."

Over the course of nearly 20 years the couple have helped to set up a number of programmes including a healthcare training programme and employ 19 members of staff.

TEAMS launched a sewing school nine years ago and has achieved 100 per cent success rate in the practical exam - something no other school in the region has achieved.

It also supports orphaned youngsters, providing funding for foster families and cost towards the youngsters education through its orphan support programme.

The couple say it is a 'privilege' to see so many schemes reach maturity and are looking for new blood or more partners to work with in future.

Mr Watt said: "TEAMS Trustees are working hard to secure the future of growth of TEAMS by actively seeking Christian partners to share the load and strengthen and develop other area of Ministry."