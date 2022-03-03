News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Double jubilee preparations underway at Salcombe Regis

Alex Walton

Published: 10:37 AM March 3, 2022
Two people holding bunting

Tom Griffiths and Annette Newman with the first section of bunting made for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the golden jubilee of Salcombe Regis Country Fair - Credit: Tony Charnock

It was a busy morning at Salcombe Regis Coffee Mates recently.

At their last monthly gathering, which is held at the Scout Centre, members joined forces with the congregation and village residents to make a start on 150 metres of red, white and blue bunting which will enhance the churchyard celebrating two special anniversaries this year. The first event being Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and the second was

 Bunting in full production at the Scout Hut during a Coffee Mates morning

Bunting in full production at the Scout Hut during a Coffee Mates morning - Credit: Tony Charnock


The Fair is traditionally held on the Thursday after the spring bank holiday Monday and happens this year to fall on June 2, which is also the first day of four days of celebration to mark the Queen’s Jubilee. The group is helping to make it a red, white and blue occasion.

