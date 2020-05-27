Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps Picture: Google Maps

The sale of a historic Sidmouth hotel is currently under consideration.

Methodist Guild Holidays Ltd, owners of Sidholme Hotel in Elysian Fields, are currently considering the future structure and modelling of its business including a review of its assets.

While no firm decisions have yet been made, one outcome under consideration is the sale of Sidholme Hotel, which has resulted in a consultation period with employees of the hotel.

With the hotel having enjoyed strong links with local community groups in recent years, a consortium of these hotel supporters has formed ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ to try and secure the future of the hotel. ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ has therefore approached Methodist Guild Holidays Ltd with an interest in buying the hotel, should it become available for sale.

Managing Director of Methodist Guild Holidays, Nicola Firth, said: “While Methodist Guild Holidays are saddened to have to consider the sale of Sidholme Hotel, which is very dear to our shareholders and long-standing customers, we are heartened by the approach of ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ and are working with the group to explore their proposal.

“We are committed to exploring viable opportunities which may safeguard the employment of the hotel staff.”

A representative from ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ added: “This Grade II* listed venue presents a great opportunity to retain and develop this historic hidden gem for the benefit of the Sid Valley community and those further afield.

“After an initial consultation we have discovered that the business has great potential for development as a centre of excellence for arts and music in the South West, as well as conferences, weddings, other events and charitable initiatives.”

Any local businesses, community groups or individuals who wish to support ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ have been asked to email Sylvia.brownlee@me.com.

The hotel has been closed since late March due to Covid-19, with all bookings up to the end of June 2020 postponed or cancelled.

Guests with bookings from July 2020 onwards will be contacted by Sidholme Hotel, before their holiday date, in due course.