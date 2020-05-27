Advanced search

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

PUBLISHED: 11:37 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 27 May 2020

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Picture: Google Maps

The sale of a historic Sidmouth hotel is currently under consideration.

Methodist Guild Holidays Ltd, owners of Sidholme Hotel in Elysian Fields, are currently considering the future structure and modelling of its business including a review of its assets.

While no firm decisions have yet been made, one outcome under consideration is the sale of Sidholme Hotel, which has resulted in a consultation period with employees of the hotel.

With the hotel having enjoyed strong links with local community groups in recent years, a consortium of these hotel supporters has formed ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ to try and secure the future of the hotel. ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ has therefore approached Methodist Guild Holidays Ltd with an interest in buying the hotel, should it become available for sale.

Managing Director of Methodist Guild Holidays, Nicola Firth, said: “While Methodist Guild Holidays are saddened to have to consider the sale of Sidholme Hotel, which is very dear to our shareholders and long-standing customers, we are heartened by the approach of ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ and are working with the group to explore their proposal.

“We are committed to exploring viable opportunities which may safeguard the employment of the hotel staff.”

A representative from ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ added: “This Grade II* listed venue presents a great opportunity to retain and develop this historic hidden gem for the benefit of the Sid Valley community and those further afield.

“After an initial consultation we have discovered that the business has great potential for development as a centre of excellence for arts and music in the South West, as well as conferences, weddings, other events and charitable initiatives.”

Any local businesses, community groups or individuals who wish to support ‘Save our Hidden Gem’ have been asked to email Sylvia.brownlee@me.com.

The hotel has been closed since late March due to Covid-19, with all bookings up to the end of June 2020 postponed or cancelled.

Guests with bookings from July 2020 onwards will be contacted by Sidholme Hotel, before their holiday date, in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Devon County Council plans safety measures for children’s return to school

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff golfers can all enjoy a smoother drive after some fine approach work

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

Online comedy show to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance

Belly Laughs will be hosting an online gig to raise money for Devon charities. Picture: Belly Laughs

Cricket during the Coronavirus pandemic - will we see any action this summer?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24