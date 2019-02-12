Advanced search

Developer says affordable housing not viable for Ottery hotel site

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 February 2019

Salston Manor in Ottery. Ref shs 07 19TI 0238. Picture: Terry Ife

Salston Manor in Ottery. Ref shs 07 19TI 0238. Picture: Terry Ife

No affordable housing would be included if a new application gets the go ahead to build 16 houses on the former Salston Manor hotel site.

A full application has been submitted for the Grade II listed building for the homes and extension works to create three extra flats.

In a viability statement, architect Keith Wotton said it was regretable that no affordable housing could be offered as the added cost would make the scheme ‘completely unviable’.

Ottery Town Council’s planning committee will discuss the application on Monday.

The developer Salston Manor Developments Ltd has permission from a previous application to create 27 apartments and retains the right to build them if the new proposal is refused.

The new alterative application includes parking, a swimming pool, gynasium and tennis court.

East Devon District Council will decide the fate of the application.

