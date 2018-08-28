Advanced search

Change of plans for site of former hotel

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2018

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A fresh plan for the Grade II-listed Salston Manor could see houses built on the former hotel site.

Salston Manor Developments Ltd has submitted a new application to build 16 houses and extend the existing manor to create three extra flats.

The developer currently has permission from a previous application to create 27 apartments.

The new, alternative, application includes parking, a swimming pool, a gymnasium and a tennis court.

Previously a hotel, which failed as a viable business in 2008 according to the applicant, the building was set for conversion into a care home when plans were approved in 2008.

In a design statement for the new application, architect Keith Wotton writes: “The care home was never realised as there were no forthcoming developers willing to make the necessary investment so it must be assumed that hotel and care home uses are not viable, therefore as these uses are clearly not attractive to investors then the only appropriate use for this listed building must be within the full residential sector and the applicant is willing to make the investment accordingly.”

Mr Wotton continues: “The extension is designed as an Orangery conversion that was very prevalent in the mid to late 19th century that adorned many significant houses in the area.”

He adds: “The development will provide housing suitable for all ages and incomes and will support the existing community and local economy.”

Should East Devon District Council refuse the new proposal, the applicant retains the right to build the 27 apartments, on which work began in May 2017.

Extensive works needed to be carried out to repair the floor joists, ceilings, stacks, roofs and rotting windows, which were at the time reported to be in a ‘dangerous state’

The application proposed to alter and convert the run down hotel and demolish the 20th century extension.

The plans proposed a tennis court and five-a-side football pitch.

The existing pétanque club would also remain.

The new plans will be put to Ottery St Mary Town Council’s planning committee for comment before going to East Devon District Council for approval.

