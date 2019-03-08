Sam, six, completes library book track challenge

Sam, six, is the latest youngster to complete the book track challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Library Archant

Sidmouth Library is celebrating more reading success after another youngster completed its Book Track challenge.

Sam, six, is the latest user to have read 100 books since he started the reading challenge 18 months ago.

The youngster has followed in his older sister's footsteps to take on the Book Track. Carol Pentecost, library supervisor, said: "Well done Sam. He started in January 2018 and he has read quite a mixture and eclectic range of books, he quite likes funny books.

"His confidence has grown, he was quite shy talking to us first but now he's happily chatting away. We have all said the same - his confidence has grown not only in his reading but in talking to us."

For more about Book Track or about any of the library services, call the library on 01395 512192 or pop in and have a chat.

Book Track gives youngsters the chance to keep a record of all the books they read, and collect stickers and badges along the way.