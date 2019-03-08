Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sam, six, completes library book track challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 June 2019

Sam, six, is the latest youngster to complete the book track challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Sam, six, is the latest youngster to complete the book track challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Archant

Sidmouth Library is celebrating more reading success after another youngster completed its Book Track challenge.

Sam, six, is the latest user to have read 100 books since he started the reading challenge 18 months ago.

The youngster has followed in his older sister's footsteps to take on the Book Track. Carol Pentecost, library supervisor, said: "Well done Sam. He started in January 2018 and he has read quite a mixture and eclectic range of books, he quite likes funny books.

"His confidence has grown, he was quite shy talking to us first but now he's happily chatting away. We have all said the same - his confidence has grown not only in his reading but in talking to us."

For more about Book Track or about any of the library services, call the library on 01395 512192 or pop in and have a chat.

Book Track gives youngsters the chance to keep a record of all the books they read, and collect stickers and badges along the way.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sam, six, completes library book track challenge

Sam, six, is the latest youngster to complete the book track challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Library

New task force will make Devon’s plan to tackle climate change

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

The hills are alive in Honiton as The Sound of Music comes to the stage

The Von Trapp family in Honiton Community Theatre Company's production of The Sound of Music. Picture: Lewis Law

Honiton Hot Pennies – a centuries-old tradition

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Sidmouth lady duo into Doris Willes-Little Trophy quarter-finals

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists