Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Samosa Lady of Ottery to host singles night to spice up Valentine’s

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 13 February 2019

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going for a world record to make 500 samosas in 24 hours. Picture: Clarissa Place

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going for a world record to make 500 samosas in 24 hours. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Single ladies and gents can enjoy an evening of fine company as part of a dinner evening at an Ottery restaurant.

The Samosa Lady of Ottery is opening her doors for a Valentine’s singles night on Friday, February 15, at her premises in Broad Street.

Business owner Tina Chauhan-Challis will cook up four courses for diners on the night.

She hopes the gujarati flavours will add some spice to the evening aimed at ‘sharing the love’ in a dinner setting.

Tina said: “Don’t be on your own on Valentines.

“You may meet the person of your dreams, but, if you don’t, you’ll still have fun.

“Share the love with communal dining.

“I wanted to do something different and make Valentine’s more accessible to everyone.”

Tickets cost £30 per person and need to be booked in advance.

To book a place for dinner, call 01404 813280.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Sidmouth family’s £755 thank-you to cancer charities that supported them

Members of the Sharland family enjoying the disco and quiz which raised £755.50 for FORCE and ELF. Picture: Marion Sharland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery student to represent UK at geography Olympics in Hong Kong

Student Naomi Gammon (right) with her geography teacher Dr Charlotte Hawkins will represent the UK at the Geo Olympiad in the summer. Picture: Clarissa Place

Susie edges out Chris in a compelling ladies’ championship semi-final meeting

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Samosa Lady of Ottery to host singles night to spice up Valentine’s

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going for a world record to make 500 samosas in 24 hours. Picture: Clarissa Place

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists