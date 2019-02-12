Samosa Lady of Ottery to host singles night to spice up Valentine’s

Single ladies and gents can enjoy an evening of fine company as part of a dinner evening at an Ottery restaurant.

The Samosa Lady of Ottery is opening her doors for a Valentine’s singles night on Friday, February 15, at her premises in Broad Street.

Business owner Tina Chauhan-Challis will cook up four courses for diners on the night.

She hopes the gujarati flavours will add some spice to the evening aimed at ‘sharing the love’ in a dinner setting.

Tina said: “Don’t be on your own on Valentines.

“You may meet the person of your dreams, but, if you don’t, you’ll still have fun.

“Share the love with communal dining.

“I wanted to do something different and make Valentine’s more accessible to everyone.”

Tickets cost £30 per person and need to be booked in advance.

To book a place for dinner, call 01404 813280.