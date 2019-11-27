Where to see Santa in the Sid Vale this Christmas

Sidmouth late night shopping. Sidmouth Lions Club Santa sleigh made its way through town. Ref shs 2276-50-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton. Archant

Santa with his sleigh and team of Sidmouth Lions helpers will once again be touring Sidmouth, Sidford, Sidbury and Newton Poppleford.

The team will be on the road from Tuesday, December 3 to Friday. December 20, between 5pm and 8pm.

Santa will also be by Sidmouth Market Place from about 6.20pm on Friday, December 6, for the Sidmouth Late Night Shopping event, and will visit Waitrose at Stowford from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, December 11, Thursday 12 and Friday 13.

All donations will be used for Sidmouth Lions Club's community service and charity activities.

Organisers from Sidmouth Lions say they are very grateful to Hall & Scott Estate Agents, in Sidmouth, for sponsoring the operating costs of Santa's sleigh, and to Central Garage, Sidford, for providing the towing vehicle.

Tuesday, December 3: Sidford. Starting at 5.30pm at Warrens Mead, into Orchard Close, Byes Lane, Drakes Avenue, Fleming Avenue, Lockyer Avenue, South Lawn, Jubilee Gardens and Malden Road.

Thursday, December 5: Starting at 5.30pm at the bottom of Winslade Road, into Malvern Road, Winslade Road, Alexandria Road, Woolbrook Road, Arcot Park, Lymebourne Park, Lymebourne Avenue and Sid Park Road.

Friday, December 6: Sidmouth Late Night Shopping evening.

Come and meet Santa from about 6.20pm by the Market Place in Sidmouth Town Centre.

Monday, December 9: Stowford, where readily accessible for both towing vehicle and sleigh. Starting at 5pm in Baker Close, then on to Sampson Close, Lindeman Close, Lock Close, Chambers Close, Sedemuda Road, then to the top of Hawthorn/Blackthorn and to Ladymead/Moorview Close.

Tuesday, December 10: Starting at 5.30pm from Lawn Vista, up Peaslands Road, Elm Close, Hill View, Higher Hill View, then up Knapp Hill, back down Peaslands, into Highfield, then Brewery Lane, Vicarage Road and Victoria Road, Connaught Road.

Wednesday, December 11: Waitrose at Stowford from 10am to 4pm.

Thursday, December 12: Waitrose at Stowford from 10am to 4pm, then Sidbury and Sidford. Starting at 5.30pm from Sid Vale Close, then to Greenhead Lane, then Furzehill, Burnt Oak and Hillside. Then back to Sidford and into Brook Lane, Lower Brook Meadow, Frys Lane and Higher Brook Meadow.

Friday, December 13: Waitrose at Stowford from 10am to 4pm, then, starting at 5.30pm from United Reformed Church in Primley Road, into Primley Mead, Primley Gardens, Primley Road, Coulsdon Road and Livonia Road.

Monday, December 16: Newton Poppleford east side (from Otter Reach to 'Cannon Inn'). Starting at 5.30pm in Otter Reach estate, then up main road into School Lane, Glebelands, Turner Close, Lower Farthings, then back across main road, around Meadow Drive estate and finish at Brook Meadow.

Tuesday, December 17: Newton Poppleford west side, starting at 5.30pm from Cannon Inn. Into King Alfred Way, down Exmouth Road, into Badger Close, Littledown Lane, Littledown Orchard, Exmouth Road, on to Exeter Road, past Woodleys Yard into Burrow Lane, Burrow Close, then Hillside and at bottom, turning right, back towards Burrow and left out to main road.

Thursday, December 19: Starting at 5.30 pm at Manstone Lane junction, up Manstone Lane, stop at junction with Tyrrell Mead, Bramble Close, Coombe Hayes, Summerfield, Newlands Close, Newlands Road and Jubilee Close.

Friday, December 20: Starting at 5.00 pm from Woolbrook Road end of Betjeman Close, all roads in the Close and on exit, turning right into Penrose Place. Via Woolbrook Road to Manstone Avenue and up to the top and into High Meadow. Then to Ashley Crescent, Woolbrook Rise, Woolbrook Meadows, Brookside, over to Ice House Lane, Woolbrook Park and Balfours.