Give cats in care some festive treats with Axhayes' Santa Paws appeal

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim Archant

Cat lovers are being encouraged to add a few festive feline items to their Christmas shopping lists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre, which cares for and rehomes cats across East Devon, has launched its annual Santa Paws appeal.

The centre will have a lot of cats and kittens in its care over the Christmas period, and staff want to give them all some special toys and treats on December 25.

The items they are asking for are cat toys of all kinds, puzzle feeders, food pouches and dry food, tins of tuna in oil, pill pocket treats (used for hiding medication in a tasty titbit), disposable scratching posts and blankets.

The presents and treats can be taken to the centre or dropped off in collection boxes at the St David's veterinary clinics in Exminster and at St David's Station, or at Sainsbury's on Pinhoe Road.

Donations towards turkey for the cats' Christmas dinner are also welcome.

Axhayes is at Little Hill Cottage, Clyst Honiton, Exeter EX5 2HS. Contact the centre online or telephone 01395 232377.