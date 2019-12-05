Advanced search

Give cats in care some festive treats with Axhayes' Santa Paws appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 December 2019

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim

Archant

Cat lovers are being encouraged to add a few festive feline items to their Christmas shopping lists.

Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre, which cares for and rehomes cats across East Devon, has launched its annual Santa Paws appeal.

The centre will have a lot of cats and kittens in its care over the Christmas period, and staff want to give them all some special toys and treats on December 25.

The items they are asking for are cat toys of all kinds, puzzle feeders, food pouches and dry food, tins of tuna in oil, pill pocket treats (used for hiding medication in a tasty titbit), disposable scratching posts and blankets.

The presents and treats can be taken to the centre or dropped off in collection boxes at the St David's veterinary clinics in Exminster and at St David's Station, or at Sainsbury's on Pinhoe Road.

Donations towards turkey for the cats' Christmas dinner are also welcome.

Axhayes is at Little Hill Cottage, Clyst Honiton, Exeter EX5 2HS. Contact the centre online or telephone 01395 232377.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Give cats in care some festive treats with Axhayes’ Santa Paws appeal

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim

Tickety-Boo mince pies raise funds for cancer charity

Liz White, of Tickety-Boo, holding a plate of mince pies. Picture: Sue Cade

What is the best Christmas film? Election candidates pick their favourites

Election candidates in East Devon have been picking their favourite Christmas films. Picture: publicity shots

Ottery St Mary looking to net back-to-back wins on visit to Plympton Athletic

Goal!

East Devon Youth League push forward raft of changes at AGM

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists