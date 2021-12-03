Dates for Santa's sleigh tour of Sidmouth, Sidford and Newton Poppleford

The sound of sleighbells will be ringing out in Sidmouth, Sidford and Newton Poppleford from this week as Santa pops in to raise money for a good cause.

The Lions Club of Sidmouth will be bringing the man himself on his sleigh, along with a team of helpers, to streets and venues from this evening (Friday) to December 17.

On their travels, Santa and his helpers will be collecting donations for the Lions' community service and charity activities.

Santa's tour gets underway this evening, when he will be in Old Fore Street, Sidmouth, from around 6.45pm for the late-night shopping event.

Youngsters will be able to see Santa and his helpers - Credit: Lions Club of Sidmouth

Events will continue next week at the following locations:

Monday, December 6: Sidford. Starting at 5.30pm at Warrens Mead, into Orchard Close, Byes Lane, Drakes Avenue, Fleming Avenue, Lockyer Avenue, South Lawn and Jubilee Gardens.

Tuesday, December 7: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm

Wednesday, December 8: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then starting at 5.30pm from the bottom, up Winslade Road, then from the top of Winslade Road, transit down Alexandria Road to Arcot Park. Then across to Lymebourne Park, Lymebourne Avenue and Sid Park Road.

Thursday, December 9: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm

Friday, December 10: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then Newton Poppleford, starting at 5.30pm in Otter Reach estate then up main road into School Lane, Glebelands, Turner Close, then along main road and into King Alfred Way. Back along main road, around Meadow Drive estate and finish at Brook Meadow.

Monday, December 13: Stowford, where readily accessible for both towing vehicle and sleigh. Starting at 5pm in Baker Close, then on to Sampson Close, Lindeman Close, Lock Close, Chambers Close, Sedemuda Road, then to the top of Hawthorn/Blackthorn and to Ladymead/Moorview Close.

Tuesday, December 14: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then, starting at 5.30pm from the bottom by Elim Close, up to the top of Peaslands Road then, back down Peaslands and Brewery Lane. Then transit along Vicarage Road to Victoria Road and Connaught Road.

Wednesday, December 15: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then, starting at 5.30pm at Manstone Lane junction, up Manstone Lane, stop at junction with Tyrrell Mead, Bramble Close, Coombe Hayes, Summerfield, Newlands Close, Newlands Road and Jubilee Close.

Thursday, December 16: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then, starting at 5pm from Woolbrook Road end of Betjeman Close, all roads in the Close and on completion, transit via Woolbrook Road to Manstone Avenue and up to the top and into High Meadow. Then to Ashley Crescent, Woolbrook Rise, Woolbrook Meadows, Brookside, then over to Woolbrook Park and Balfours.

Friday, December 17: Stowford, Waitrose: 10am to 4pm, then, starting at 5.30pm from United Reformed Church in Primley Road, into Primley Mead, Primley Gardens, Primley Road, Coulsdon Road and Livonia Road.

"Sidmouth Lions are very grateful to Hall & Scott Estate Agents for sponsoring the operating costs of the Santa sleigh; also to Central Garage, Sidford, for providing the towing vehicle," a spokesperson said.