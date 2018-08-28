Santa and his Lion helpers raised thousands with Sid Valley tour

The Lions’ Santa sleigh visited good children in the valley and helped raise money for charity. Picture: Chris Rignall Archant

Santa and his happy helpers braved the cold and rain on a three-week tour around the valley, raising thousands of pounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father Christmas’ magnificent, brightly lit sleigh and the accompanying Christmas carols proved as big as an attraction as ever this year when it visited Sidbury, Sidford, Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford.

The Sidmouth Lions braved the cold and helped Santa out while he paid visits to all the good boys and girls.

The Lions’ Santa sleigh activities were not only magical for the children but also raised an amazing £3,889, which the club will be using to continue its work helping worthy causes and charity activities in the community.

Lion President Alex Blyth said: “It was a real joy to see the delight on children’s faces as they chatted with Santa on board his sleigh.

“Sidmouth Lions would like to thank local residents very much indeed for all their financial donations during the Santa sleigh runs and the customers of Waitrose for their generous contributions when Santa and his little Lion helper visited the store between December 12-14.”

The Lions have once again thanked Hall and Scott Estate Agents in Sidmouth for sponsoring the operating costs of the Santa sleigh as well as Central Garage, in Sidford, for providing the sleigh’s towing vehicle and the management at Waitrose, in Stowford for permitting the Lions charity collection at the store over three days.

The Lions also thanked the Herald for publishing the Santa sleigh routes and times, so that parents could take their children along to meet father Christmas.

The next Sidmouth Lions fundraising event will be a concert by the superb Sidmouth Town Band and guest musicians on Saturday, February 15.

The evening will begin at 7.45pm and will be held at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Tickets for this concert are already on sale at the Theatre Box Office.

Further information about Sidmouth Lions Club is available at www.sidmouthlions.org.uk - or if you would like to talk to someone about Sidmouth Lions Club membership call Lion Alan on 01395 579700 for a chat.