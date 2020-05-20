Advanced search

Demand soars for Sarah’s face masks as coronavirus lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 May 2020

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Nick Yates

A Sidmouth woman who started making face masks for local NHS and care workers is now getting orders from members of the public all over the country.

The demand for Sarah Yates’s masks rose after the Herald published a story about her earlier this month.

Unable to carry out her usual work as an interior designer, she decided to make use of her sewing skills to tackle the shortage in PPE earlier in the lockdown period.

One of the latest orders came from a subscriber to the Herald who lives in Bath.

Sarah’s husband Nick, who delivers the local orders on his bicycle, said: “As far as demand goes, we’ve had dozens of requests with quite a few repeat customers.

“The Sidmouth Herald is well read – not just in East Devon – we’re getting orders from all over the country.

“As lockdown is relaxed and people are getting out and about more, we can see demand for facemasks increasing.”

To contact Sarah Yates, call her on 07875 924891, by email – info@sarahyatesinteriors.co.uk; or through her website

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Search for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens

Trevor Stevens was last seen at his home in Sidmouth on Tuesday, May 19.

