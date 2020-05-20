Demand soars for Sarah’s face masks as coronavirus lockdown eases

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates Nick Yates

A Sidmouth woman who started making face masks for local NHS and care workers is now getting orders from members of the public all over the country.

The demand for Sarah Yates’s masks rose after the Herald published a story about her earlier this month.

Unable to carry out her usual work as an interior designer, she decided to make use of her sewing skills to tackle the shortage in PPE earlier in the lockdown period.

One of the latest orders came from a subscriber to the Herald who lives in Bath.

Sarah’s husband Nick, who delivers the local orders on his bicycle, said: “As far as demand goes, we’ve had dozens of requests with quite a few repeat customers.

“The Sidmouth Herald is well read – not just in East Devon – we’re getting orders from all over the country.

“As lockdown is relaxed and people are getting out and about more, we can see demand for facemasks increasing.”

To contact Sarah Yates, call her on 07875 924891, by email – info@sarahyatesinteriors.co.uk; or through her website