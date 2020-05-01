Sarah sews scrubs and face masks as part of Sidmouth PPE supply project

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates Nick Yates

A Sidmouth interior designer, unable to work during lockdown, has spoken of her pleasure at being able to help with a local project to provide protective clothing for medical workers.

Scrubs in production in Sarah's workroom. Picture: Sarah Yates Scrubs in production in Sarah's workroom. Picture: Sarah Yates

Sarah Yates has been putting her sewing skills to work, making scrubs for the NHS and care home staff.

She has been busy at the sewing machine in her workroom based above Potbury’s in Sidmouth’s High Street.

Mrs Yates said: “I’m very pleased to have been able to use my experience to help cut out and sew scrubs for our local NHS and care homes as part of the ‘for the love of scrubs’ group.”

“In these unprecedented times it’s important we all play our part using the skills we have - the shortages of personal protective equipment have been well publicised, so to support our fantastic NHS and care staff is a really gratifying way to put my skills to good use.

Nick Yates delivering masks during his daily cycling exercise. Picture: Sarah Yates Nick Yates delivering masks during his daily cycling exercise. Picture: Sarah Yates

“Apparently I’m known as the ‘super speedy cutter’ – in this situation it’s good to get a reputation.”

Mrs Yates has also been sewing face masks which she sells in batches of 10.

She said that although the masks could be washed, the recommendation is to wear them only once.

While cut from a specific pattern they are not designed to conform to British safety standards, but people are still welcoming the degree of protection they offer.

She said: “We have sold to individuals and businesses and had really positive feedback.

“Businesses we have supplied to are happier they are keeping staff safe. And for the people who are wearing them, it makes them feel safer as well.

“The masks can be delivered to your door by my husband Nick, out on his bike for his daily exercise.”

While happy to be helping during the pandemic, Mrs Yates will be glad when the lockdown is over and she can start visiting her interior design clients in their own homes again.

“Like all of us I’m looking forward to when the lockdown is eased and we head towards some kind of normality. I want to get back to what I love doing - helping clients fulfil their dreams.”

Sarah Yates can be contacted on her mobile – 07875 92489, by email – info@sarahyatesinteriors.co.uk or through her website – www.sarahyatesinteriors.co.uk.