More saplings handed out in Tree Hub giveaway event

Sidmouth has three hundred new young trees, thanks to Devon Wildlife Trust’s Saving Devon’s Treescape Project.



On Wednesday, February 23, Sidmouth Arboretum and King’s Garden Centre hosted one of DWT’s Tree Hub events where one-year-old trees are given to people to plant and grow in their gardens. The event drew people from as far as Lympstone, and some of the trees will even make it up the hill to The Donkey Sanctuary where so much work is being done to support nature as well as the donkeys.



There was a mixture of mainly small, garden sized trees such as rowan, crab apple, and goat willow.



For those with larger plots, there were some wild cherries which will grow into very large trees in the next 100 years.



Saving Devon’s Treescapes is a project that aims to repair some of the damage being caused by the loss of many of the mature ash trees that are such a feature of our landscape, but which are falling victim to the fungal disease Ash Die Back. The project aims to plant a quarter of a million young native broadleaf trees around Devon by 2025, many in people’s gardens where they can be nurtured as they grow.



Some of the people who have promised to look after the trees will be posting them on the website of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a national response to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Sidmouth Arboretum has already been involved with QGC tree planting at Higher Brook Meadow and Stowford Community Centre earlier this year. There will be another planting in the Jubilee Gardens area in the autumn.



This year marks the tenth anniversary of Sidmouth Arboretum being formed as a community group with the support of the Town Council and Chamber of Commerce. A week of celebratory events is being planned for early May.

